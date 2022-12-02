Roberto Soldic is well aware of the dangers that will be awaiting him when he makes his historic first walk to the circle in just a few short hours at ONE on Prime Video 5.

The Croatian debutant will face the relentless wrestling skills of the undefeated Dagestani destroyer, Murad Ramazanov.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Soldic discussed the skills of his opponent in great detail but took a moment to remind everyone that he is more than capable of handling himself on the ground:

“He's good on the wrestling, really good control, like every Dagestan fighter, good single-leg, switch to body lock, good conditioning. Stand-up is also okay, so I can talk about what I see on YouTube. But when I go in the cage, it will be different. Nobody feels my wrestling and power, and when they go in the cage and then they see it, you cannot see this on the video.”

Roberto Soldic concluded his comments by saying:

“But when you stay here in the cage with me, I really give problems and if you don't watch out, it will be quick. I believe in myself and, what can I say? It's a very tough opponent for me, and I like this. I cannot wait for the fight.”

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin will be broadcast live on Friday, December 2, and is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Christian Lee will have his eyes on Roberto Soldic vs. Murad Ramazanov

Fresh off capturing the ONE welterweight title in a high-octane main event showdown with Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE on Prime Video 4, Christian Lee is already looking for his first challenger and sees exactly that in the winner of Roberto Soldic vs. Murad Ramazanov. Speaking to ONE Championship, Lee said:

“That’s definitely a fight that's going to be on my radar [Soldic vs. Ramazanov]. Roberto, I know there's been a lot of talk about him. A lot of hype coming from behind him. So I think that if he wins, and he gets a good finish over Ramazanov, he's definitely next in line.”

Though ‘The Warrior’ admits that Ramazanov is likely the division's rightful No. 1 contender as it stands, a loss to Roberto Soldic will undoubtedly push back his plans to capture ONE gold:

“On the other hand, I think that Ramazanov was already in line for a title shot before that fight. So I don't see any other welterweight contenders that they would put ahead of the line for a title shot."

