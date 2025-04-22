Ikram Aliskerov shares definitive prediction for potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight: "He has everything"

Ikram Aliskerov shared his opinion on the potential title fight between UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and No.3-ranked Khamzat Chimaev. Although the UFC has not officially announced it, fans expect Chimaev to be the next challenger after his dominant win at UFC 308 over former champion Robert Whittaker.

Aliskerov, who lost to Chimaev during his early professional MMA career, discussed du Plessis vs. Chimaev in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, stating:

"In my opinion, Chimaev, I think... He's very good. You see his last fight with Robert Whittaker, and not just last, all his fights. He [has] everything. He have good wrestling, grappling, and striking. But du Plessis is not a simple [fight], you know. In all his fights, people think about it - 'This fight, he [will] lose.' He [can] win [against] anybody, brother. It's a good fight. But I think and I hope Chimaev wins."

@RedCorner_MMA re-shared Aliskerov's statement from the interview on X.

Check out Ikram Aliskerov's comments below:

Aliskerov's comments reflect a broader consensus regarding Chimaev and du Plessis' fighting styles and skill sets.

Chimaev is regarded as one of the most dominant wrestlers in the UFC. Meanwhile, du Plessis, though perceived to be rough around the edges, has found ways to secure victories against opponents that were often considered better positioned to defeat him.

Dricus du Plessis' stinging jab at Khamzat Chimaev amid rumors of injury

Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev was reportedly in the works to headline UFC 317, which concludes the International Fight Week 2025. However, veteran MMA journalist Kevin Iole recently reported that the fight could be cancelled due to a potential injury sustained by du Plessis.

Following this news, Chimaev seemingly confirmed the report with a cryptic social media post that appeared to be directed at du Plessis, writing:

"This guy biggest bullsh** [Face-palm emoji]"

In a sharp response, du Plessis shared a screenshot comparing the fight histories of himself and Chimaev over the last couple of years, writing:

"Let’s take a look at the last +-2.5 years and tell me who’s bullsh**."

Du Plessis' post highlights that the last three years of Chimaev's professional MMA career have been marked by repeated fight cancellations, health issues and injuries.

Meanwhile, 'Stillknocks' has climbed through the rankings and established himself as the middleweight champion, defeating four former titleholders in the process.

