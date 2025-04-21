"Ilia finishes Belal in 2 rounds" - Fans react as Belal Muhammad shuts down Ilia Topuria’s jab with cold response on Joe Rogan's podcast

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad recently shut down Ilia Topuria's remarks on his fighting style.
Notably, Muhammad is undefeated in his last 11 fights but has been criticized due to a lack of finishes.
Topuria made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, and when discussing fighters who prefer dominance over entertainment, Topuria took a jab at Muhammad and said:
"At the same time, you don't have to be Belal [Muhammad], right?"
Muhammad reacted to Topuria's criticism and accused him of having a little man syndrome. 'Remember the Name' also asserted that Topuria was bad at trash-talking. In an interview with MMA Junkie, he said:
"I think he's got a little man syndrome. He trying to puff his chest out and look bigger than he actually is. He is trying but he's bad at trash talking or talking in general. You're two weight classes below me, so nothing is going to come from it. But if he wants to keep talking, we can go. I think he needs to fight either Oliveira or Justin or either Paddy right now and earn a title shot."
"Ilia finishes Belal in 2 rounds"
"Ilia’s last 2 wins are more impressive than Belal’s whole career"
"Easiest path to first triple champ."
Belal Muhammad confident ahead of his fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315
Belal Muhammad is confident in his skills ahead of his upcoming title defense against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. Muhammad believes he has fought opponents of a higher caliber than Maddalena which will work to his benefit in the fight. Speaking to Aaron Bronsteter, he said:
"When you're looking at his level of opponent, the level of guys he's fought, all of them, we've seen it before where they've had a breaking point. In my fights, there's never a breaking point. And I think that that's going be the big difference when you're going against somebody that has a higher level of gas tank than you, has a higher level of breaking point than you, and you never had to drown a little bit. And it's going to be a bad night for him.''
Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below: