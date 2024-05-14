Ilia Topuria claims that he knows fight “date” for UFC Spain

Ilia Topuria claimed that he knows when the UFC will be hosting its first event in Spain, which is exciting for that market. The promotion has an opportunity to capitalize on having a popular Spanish champion by hosting a massive pay-per-view event.

'El Matador' has been riding high after dethroning Alexander Volkanovski with an impressive second-round knockout to capture the featherweight championship. Since his championship win, there have been plenty of discussions regarding a potential UFC event with him serving as the headliner.

The reigning UFC featherweight champion took to his X account and dropped a teaser for fans as to what could be on the horizon. Topuria mentioned that he knows when the promotion will be in Spain, which could signify that it could be this year and he could be competing on the card. He wrote:

"I already have a date for UFC Spain [translation]"

Could Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway headline UFC Spain?

Despite the aforementioned tweet, it's still unclear whether the UFC will be hosting an event in Spain this year, but Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway could certainly headline the event if they do.

Both fighters competed within two months of each other and had incredible showings in their bouts. Topuria earned a second-round knockout over Alexander Volkanovski, who had been a dominant featherweight champion.

'Blessed,' on the other hand, earned a spectacular last-second knockout win over Justin Gaethje to capture the 'BMF' title at UFC 300. Taking their popularity and recent performances into account, Topuria vs. Holloway could not only headline UFC Spain but an argument could be made that it should take place in a stadium.

UFC CEO Dana White didn't shoot down the possibility of the promotion hosting an event at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. With that in mind, that could be the venue that is targeted for the highly anticipated featherweight title clash.

