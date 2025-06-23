Ilia Topuria gets brutally honest about why he is confident in beating Islam Makhachev at welterweight 

Islam Makhachev's move up to welterweight diminished the prospects of a potential fight against Ilia Topuria in the lightweight division.

While a fight at welterweight cannot be ruled out at this point, Observers suspect that Topuria, who has competed at featherweight, could face a significant size disadvantage in that division. However, Topuria remains confident in his ability to beat the Dagestani fighter regardless of these factors.

In a recent interviw, MMA journalist Shakiel Mahjouri asked Topuria why he believes that the 25-pound gap between featherweight and welterweight would not impact his chances of defeting Makhachev.

Topuria replied:

"Why not? That is my question. I used to train with people who fight in the welterweight division and I felt very good. We had very competitive rounds. I feel that I can dominate and knock out anyone in this world. When it comes to fights, I feel that I am the best fighter in the world."

He added:

"If I go to the street and someone says something to my wife, I'm not going to ask him how much is his weight and how much is his height and reach. I will go all in. And, in this case, I am going to get paid, I am going to get another world title. Then why not take the risk?"

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (1:55):

Ilia Topuria says UFC title is more important than facing Islam Makhachev

With Islam Makhachev moving up to welterweight, Ilia Topuria will face former champion Charles Oliveira in the vacant lightweight title fight at UFC 317.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Topuria shared his thoughts on the rivalry that was brewing between him and Makhachev before the Dagestani fighter's decision to transition to welterweight. Topuria made his stance clear, stating:

"I was expecting to fight another guy, which is, Islam Makhachev. But unfortunately, he ran away. He talked too much in the beginning, but finally when he had to take a final decision, he decided to run away. I wasn't expecting that from him, but, at the end of the day, it is what it is. I am fighting for the gold, which was my main goal since the beginning."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (0:18):

Topuria vs. Oliveira will headline the UFC 317 pay-per-view event, scheduled for June 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.The event will conclude the International Fight Week 2025. Meanwhile, Makhachev will likely challenge newly crowned champion Jack Della Maddalena next. However, the date and venue have not yet been announced.

