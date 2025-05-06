Ilia Topuria grapples with young fan, MMA world reacts: "Makhachev in 2"

Ilia Topuria was recently seen engaging in a playful grappling session with a young fan and the online combat sports communtiy has been sounding off about it. While he is widely praised for his significant striking ability, Ilia Topuria grappling is a visual to behold as well.

A fan recently got to enjoy the unique experience of getting in some time on the mats against the man who vacated his UFC featherweight title to seek further glory at 155 pounds.

In video footage posted by @melissa.litvinenko.bjj which was eventually shared to the X account @ChampRDS, fans got to see the interaction in question and several X users ammassed a sizable tweet thread commenting on the clip.

@hisyamlois said,

"Makhachev in 2"

@topurialt stated,

"Such an inspiration, Islam would probably try and darce her out cold"

@frankie0819 quipped,

"Topuria just having fun with a girl fan awesome to see the wholesome she won't forget it"

[Images Courtesy: @ChampRDS tweet thread on X]

Check out the footage of Ilia Topuria grappling with a fan below:

Ilia Topuria confirms the date for his next UFC fight

Ilia Topuria has been rumored to take on Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt next which is evident in some of the displayed fan comments above. While an opponent has not been confirmed for the former kingpin of 145 pounds, the date for Topuria's next octagon outing is now public knowledge.

The 28-year-old revealed these details himself to Tele Madrid when Topuria indicated, in a message translated from Spanish, his desire to make fans happy on June 28. For Topuria, this means an international fight week booking for UFC 317, but it is not entirely certain who he will fight.

As mentioned, Makhachev is the oft-repeated name, but the results of UFC 315 will seemingly play a big role in all of this. The lightweight kingpin has long indicated a desire to be a two-division champion, but his close training relationship with current welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad is a roadblock in that pursuit.

Many in the industry theorize that if Jack Della Maddalena can claim the 170-pound crown from Muhammad in Montreal this weekend, Makhachev will formally move up to vie for welterweight gold thereafter.

If Muhammad retains, some in the MMA community predict that this could work out well for the Georgian and Spanish mixed martial artist in the context of securing his desired clash with the number one pound-for-pound ranked Makhachev.

