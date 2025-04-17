  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Ilia Topuria offers honest critique of Yair Rodriguez's fighting style, names Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway as "smartest guys" he's faced

Ilia Topuria offers honest critique of Yair Rodriguez's fighting style, names Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway as "smartest guys" he's faced

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Apr 17, 2025 02:43 GMT
Ilia Topuria (left) evaluated Yair Rodriguez
Ilia Topuria (left) evaluated Yair Rodriguez's fighting style (right) in recent podcast appearance. [Images courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Ilia Topuria shared his perspective on Yair Rodriguez's fighting style. Rodriguez, known for his kick-heavy and dynamic striking game, is one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC. Although his striking is one of the most aesthetic in the UFC and has generally proven effective, he has encountered challenges against the most elite competitors.

Ad

During his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Topuria shared his honest opinion of the Mexican's fighting style, stating:

"I'm not a big fan of him. He's the type of guy where you don't even need to take him down. He goes to the ground by himself. He is very spectacular in the way he fights and the striking and the kicks he throws and all that. I'm not a big fan of him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Topuria's featherweight title fight wins over divisional greats Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway mark the biggest competitive achievements of his professional MMA career thus far. Speaking about their competitive abilities and fight IQ, Topuria said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'm a fan of Volk and Max Holloway. Actually, they were the smartest guys that I ever faced inside the octagon. I felt that they had that fight IQ, they know how to fight."
Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Ad

When Yair Rodrigues blasted Ilia Topuria during media interaction

The rivalry between Ilia Topuria and Yair Rodriguez has continued to simmer for a few years, fueled by their back-and-forth altercations on social media.

Rodriguez has appeared to harbor a strong dislike for Topuria, witnessed during the UFC Mexico City media day interaction in February 2024. Rodriguez fired shots at Topuria, who had recently captured the featherweight title by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski.

Ad

When asked if he would like to face Topuria, Rodriguez said:

"I would love to f* him up. I don't want to fight him, I want to f* him up. There is a big differecne in that. Let's make that very clear. And anywhere I f* see him I will f* him up. F* this b*. I don't f* like him."
Ad

Explaining the origin of their rivalry, he added:

"He was just talking sh* about me and I just made fun of him on social media. And he started saying all kinds of sh*. So I kept firing back. That's it."

Check out Yair Rodriguez's comments below (3:30):

youtube-cover

Despite the bitter rivalry the probability of Topuria and Rodriguez fighting each other seems low at the moment. While Rodriguez recently got back into the win column with a win over Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314, Topuria vacated the featherweight title and is pursuing a second championship belt at lightweight.

About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications