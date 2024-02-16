Ilia Topuria pens emotional note reacting to Spanish sporting legends Rafael Nadal and Iker Casillas supporting him for UFC 298 title clash

Ilia Topuria has penned a heartfelt post to Spanish sporting stars Rafael Nadal and Iker Casillas following their video message in which they expressed their support for him ahead of his UFC 298 fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

Topuria is set for his first chance at UFC gold when he faces Volkanovski in the main event this weekend. 'El Matador' heads into the fight in dominant form, winning all six of his UFC bouts so far. He is yet to taste defeat as a professional, and holds a record of 14-0.

Volkanovski is returning to the featherweight division hoping to defend his title for the sixth time, following his first round KO loss to Islam Makhachev last year.

Ahead of his UFC 298 bout against Volkanovski, 'El Matador,' who has two nations backing him, received a video message from a host of Spanish sporting icons, wishing him luck for his bout.

Alongside Casillas and Nadal, the video also included messages of support from the likes of Andres Iniesta, Alvaro Morata, Koke, Pedri and Carlos Alcaraz.

The 28-year-old shared the video on social media and penned a heartfelt message to all those in the video and all his fans in Spain. When translated to English, the caption reads:

"I couldn't be more grateful for all the messages of support and encouragement I have received. 15 years ago I arrived in this great country with my family with the vision and determination to change our luck and on Saturday I will return all this love that you have given me with a historic title. Thank you Spain. #AndNew #15🌹"

Alexander Volkanovski expresses desire to take away Topuria's '0,' face more undefeated fighters in the future

Alexander Volkanovski will plan on taking Topuria's undefeated record away from him come fight night. Topuria has won all 14 of his career fights so far.

The 28-year-old has walked through each of his six UFC opponents, which includes dominant victories over the likes of Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett.

'The Great' was asked about Topuria and his record during media day earlier this week, where he admitted he was so confident in getting the victory at UFC 298 and that he would like to face more undefeated fighters in the future. He said:

“Whatever’s next is whatever’s next. I do want a clear guy. After I take Ilia Topuria's ‘zero’, taking someone else’s ‘zero’ might be a trend after that, we’ll see! But I’m confident I’ll take out anyone. So whoever it is, bring it on! But it’s not too clear right now. So we’ll see what’s next.”

