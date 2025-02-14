Ilia Topuria reveals potential kryptonite to Khabib Nurmagomedov-led Dagestani fighters: "All the competitive fights, they lose"

Ilia Topuria recently opined that the domination of the Khabib Nurmagomedov-led Dagestani camp of fighters often comes from a common factor. Topuria also disclosed how he thinks those chances can be shut down.

Topuria expressed his wish to move up in weight and challenge lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev, for the first time during one of his live sessions preceding his UFC 308 encounter. This revelation also marked the beginning of his feud with the Dagestani camp of fighters led by Nurmagomedov.

Topuria's remarks involving a street fight against Makhachev in his video had the Bellator lightweight champ, Usman Nurmagomedov, warning him about dire consequences. 'El Matador' fired back at those claims during an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, saying they couldn't "do anything" to him. Since then, both parties have taken several jibes at their opposing one.

A recent X update from @ChampRDS showcased Topuria tracing the reason behind the in-cage dominance of the Team Khabib fighters. The Spaniard mentioned how they drew strength from their dominance over their rivals in the initial moments of the fight:

"If you see fighting any of them [see any of the Team Khabib fighter’s fights], the thing that they need when they get into that octagon [is that] in the first contact they want to feel that they dominate you. And they start to build confidence since that [from there]."

Topuria also expressed that the 'Team Khabib' fighters don't do pretty well once their rivals can showcase some resilience during this time:

"But if they feel in the first contact that it’s very competitive, their head goes down… All the competitive fights, they lose."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

A real-life adversary of Ilia Topuria wants to welcome him to the UFC lightweight division

Ilia Topuria was furious after witnessing the UFC lightweight, Paddy Pimblett's words about the Russo-Georgian war. 'El Matador' couldn't keep his cool when he witnessed Pimblett at the fighter hotel before his UFC Fight Night 204 encounter in London.

A minor scuffle broke out between the two with Topuria trying to punch Pimblett and the Liverpudlian throwing a hand sanitizer bottle in retaliation. The feud between the two hasn't settled since then.

Pimblett recently provided his take on Topuria's move to lightweight in an interview on the YouTube channel, eldoberdanMMA. Apart from a derogatory remark for the current featherweight champ, Pimblett also mentioned that he would be happy to welcome Topuria to the lightweight division this time:

"If he [Topuria] wants to come to lightweight, I'm here, waiting. I'll be there to welcome him. I don't think anyone else in the division has got more of a claim to welcome him to the division than I have. I would love to have a fair fight with him."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments about Ilia Topuria below (13:50):

