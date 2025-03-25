Ilia Topuria shares brutal response about giving Charles Oliveira "a bit of culture" after being asked if he would go for a walk with 'Do Bronxs'

Ilia Topuria made harsh comments when asked about Charles Oliveira in a recent press conference. After vacating the featherweight title to pursue the second championship at lightweight, Topuria has found himself in a weird spot after champion Islam Makhachev reportedly refused to give him an immediate title shot.

'El Matador' has been embroiled in an online feud with Oliveira, the former champion and top contender of the division. While interacting with media in the city of Taledo, a journalist asked Topuria if he would like to take Oliveira for a walk in the city. The Spaniard replied:

"Would I like to go on a walk with Charles Oliveira? Actually yes, to give him a bit of culture and teach him something, because it's obvious that kid hasn't even read a single page of a newspaper. Another question please, because this isn't a good time to talk about someone like him."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

In Toledo, a street was renamed after Topuria, marking the first instance of a street being named after a mixed martial artist of Georgian or Spanish origin. During his interaction with the media, Topuria also revealed that he will change his nickname to 'La Leyenda,' which translates to 'The Legend'.

Ilia Topuria's fiery reply to Charles Oliveira on X

Although Charles Oliveira has spoken highly about Ilia Topuria on public platforms, his recent comments implied that he is not willing to face Topuria in a non-title fight.

Topuria, while attending the UFC London event this past weekend, took to X and responded to Oliveira, proclaiming that he is "in-charge" of the division:

"Charles, it's better if you stay quiet. You have 10 losses: 5 by knockout, 4 by submission, and 1 by decision. You are the contender, while I am the champion, the father of the entire division. I haven't come here to ask anything. Here, I am the one in-charge."

Topuria and Oliveira's next fights have not been announced yet. Meanwhile, the featherweight division has moved on after Topuria's departure. Former champion Alexander Volkanovski and No.3-ranked Diego Lopes will fight for the vacant 145-pound title in the UFC 314 main event on April 12.

