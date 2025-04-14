Ilia Topuria is taking a page out of Conor McGregor’s paybook, says ex-UFC veteran, following ‘La Leyenda’s ice cold warning to Islam Makhachev 

Ilia Topuria's promotional tactis are inspired by Conor McGregor's trash talk, believes ex-UFC fighter. While their styles of trash talk are not identical, Topuria, like McGregor, has also boldly predicted the outcomes of his high-profile fights and delievered on those predictions.

Ad

After vacating the 145-pound title, the Spaniard is aiming for a title shot against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. During his recent appearance on the PBD podcast, Topuria gave an eery prediction for the fight, stating that he will ask Makhachev what his favorite submission hold is and force him to tap out to it when they fight. Topuria even stated that he would carry the Dagestani fighter towards his coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and submit him in front of the MMA legend.

Ad

Trending

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, ex-UFC fighter and analyst Josh Thomson reflected on Topuria's comments, stating:

"He's taking the playbook right out of Conor McGregor's playbook. Like, say what gets the most reaction - What can I say to do the most disrespectful thing that will get the most attention on social media. That's really what it is. He knows Khabib is like Islam's big brother. So, it's like, 'What can I do to disrespect you in front of your big brother?' It's like just being disrespected in front of your dad."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out John McCarthy and Josh Thomson's comments below (47:33):

Ad

Although Topuria's promotional tactics and career path are compared to McGregor, the Spaniard has largely focused his attention on his opponents' abilities. He has refrained from violating socio-cultural, religious and personal boundaries, which had resulted in several controversies during the peak of McGregor's professional MMA career.

Josh Thomson believes Islam Makhachev will beat Ilia Topuria, highlights positive aspects of the Spaniard's game

Although Ilia Topuria is considered one of the most skilled fighters in the UFC, Josh Thomson believes that he may still lack the tools to defeat Islam Makhachev.

Ad

In the aforementioned episode of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson highlighted the positive aspects of Topuria's fighting style and physical attributes, but predicted Makhachev would successfully defend against him, stating:

"First off, let's just be honest. He's not beating Islam. That's just not going to happen. I give Topuria a better chance than most people will give him, I do. The boxing, it can be scary. On top of that he is shorter in stature. So, like how Islam had to worry about with Volk, trying to get the fight to the ground and be able to hold the guys down. Smaller guys as not the easiest guys to hold down. [48:07]"

Ad

He added:

"Topuria is an absolute stud, absolutely amazing athlete, amazing fighter. Love watching him. Dialed in with his boxing, dialed in with the takedown defense, love the submission game, all those things... " [49:09]

Makhachev is coming off a first-round submission win over Renato Moicano at UFC 311 in January. Despite several contenders, including Topuria, calling him out for a title fight, the Dagestani fighter has reportedly decided to wait until the conclusion of welterweight title fight between champion Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 to decide the further course of action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.