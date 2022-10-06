“I am glad this league can satisfy all my ambitions” - Ilya Freymanov happy with decision to join ONE

Russia's rapidly rising star Ilya Freymanov is fresh off his first-round stoppage victory over Martin Nguyen at ONE on Prime Video 2. The 26-year-old feels certain that joining ONE Championship is going to satisfy all his career goals.

Upon entering the promotion back in April, many didn't know what they'd see from Freymanov in his debut. It took him less than two minutes to finish a former double-champ in Nguyen. Freymanov believes this is just the beginning.

He told ONE:

"I am glad this league can satisfy all my ambitions. I am hungry now and, as I have said in the past, my goal is the ONE world title in MMA."

When a fighter has aspirations like Freymanov, there's no better promotion to join than ONE Championship, which has produced stars such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Christian Lee, and Angela Lee.

Ilya Freymanov has "always wanted" to fight the best

Since turning to the professional ranks in 2014, Freymanov has been tearing through the MMA scene in Russia. The lightweight has attained nine finishes in 11 pro fights, earning stoppages in each of his last four bouts.

"I love fighting. My dream and my goal is to be the best, to compete against the best – that is what I have always wanted," Freymanov told ONE.

Expectedly, Ilya Freymanov earned a $50,000 performance bonus for finishing former double-champ and Vietnamese legend Martin Nguyen at ONE on Prime Video 2.

In his promotional debut, the Russian native proved to be a devastating striker. That should come as no surprise since Freymanov traveled to train at Kombat Group Pattaya and Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand.

The young talent launched into the global spotlight with his performance at ONE on Prime Video 2. Having just entered his prime, expect Freymanov to take on an even bigger challenge in his next outing.

Watch Ilya Freymanov's finish at ONE on Prime Video 2 below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far