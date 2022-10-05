Ilya Freymanov thanks ONE CEO for $50,000 bonus for stunning KO of Martin Nguyen

Russian martial arts star Ilya Freymanov stunned the MMA world by stopping former double-champ Martin Nguyen in the opening round at ONE on Prime Video 2. The performance rightfully earned him his first $50,000 bonus from CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The 26-year-old lightweight made a massive statement in his ONE Championship debut. Freymanov is no stranger to securing first-round finishes—shocking Nguyen proved that—and he was rewarded with $50,000:

"Thank you for the bonus. It gives me strength and motivation to give entertaining performances. Who knows, you might see me soon in one of the main fights of the night."

Freymanov clearly has his eyes set on becoming a world champion in ONE. Being slotted on the main card in his promotional debut speaks to how highly they view this young fighter.

Ilya Freymanov is grateful for the opportunity

The heavy-hitting striker rode a three-fight finish streak into his ONE debut. Impressively, nine of his 11 professional victories have come by way of stoppage, making him a very highly-touted prospect. Freymanov praised ONE Championship and the respect he was shown:

"I am very happy to be part of this great team at ONE Championship. First, I want to express my deep gratitude to Chatri Sityodtong for this opportunity. I was thrilled to get that place on the main card of the event. I was shown nothing, but respect."

Defeating Australian legend Nguyen in spectacular fashion put Freymanov's name on the MMA map. His bonus-worthy performance has fans around the world eagerly waiting to see what he'll do next.

Russia's rising star is rapidly approaching his prime. Representing the Kuznya Fight Club, Freymanov offers a creative and dangerous striking style that's sure to please viewers.

His brief time in the cage at ONE on Prime Video 2 showcased his striking prowess. However, the young warrior only scratched the surface in his debut.

The knockout artist has already bested a former double-champ, leaving many wondering who he'll face next. While that's not known just yet, expect the promotion to pin Ilya Freymanov up against another formidable opponent.

Watch Ilya Freymanov's shocking finish of Martin Nguyen below:

Poll : 0 votes