"Imagine Messi and Ronaldo grabbing dinner" - Jake Paul takes jab at Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford dinner meet-up with Turki Alalshikh

Jake Paul couldn't believe his eyes after seeing Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford sat across the dinner table from each other given that the pair will fight in September. Alvarez and Crawford are regarded as two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world right now. 'Bud' recently became the WBA and interim WBO light middleweight champion.

He will be moving up two weight divisions to challenge Alvarez, who currently holds the title of undisputed super middleweight champion. Crawford is in preparations to move up and challenge for undisputed glory on Sept. 13. Having called for a clash with the Mexican boxer since 2024, the 41-0 fighter will be eager to prove his doubters wrong against one of the toughest challenges in the sport.

Turki Alalshikh will be financing the mega-fight, with the Saudi Arabian advisor having become a major financial powerhouse in several sports over the past two years.

After Alalshikh uploaded a photo of himself sitting in between Crawford and Alvarez at dinner, 'The Problem Child' did not hesitate to share his reaction. His words were posted to X by @HappyPunch, where he wrote:

"That's some goofy s**t. Imagine Messi and Ronaldo grabbing dinner before a legit match against each other. Goofy."

Check out Jake Paul's reaction to Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford dinner below:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Canelo Alvarez make Jake Paul's list of the 10 most overrated athletes

Jake Paul entered the world of boxing nearly ten years ago, as he had his first amateur fight in 2018 against Deji Olatunji. He has since gone on to become one of the most prominent and divisive names in the sport, making controversial statements about legendary figures of the pugilistic world.

However, his recent comments about the world's most overrated athletes will have an even further reach than the boxing world He named all-time great football player Cristiano Ronaldo as one of his ten most over-hyped athletes ever, alongside generational boxer Canelo Alvarez.

Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of, if not the best athlete in football history, as well as the history of any sport.

During a recent Instagram post by @betr, 'The Problem Child' said this:

"This is my top-ten most overrated athletes. These are all facts. Babe Ruth, overrated. Trevor Lawrence, overpaid and overrated. This one's going to p**s off a lot of people, [Cristiano] Ronaldo. Ryan Garcia. Conor McGregor... Dak Prescott, insanely overrated. Anthony Edwards, overrated. Canelo Alvarez, overrated."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

