“Imma put you back on the canvas like Tank did” - Jake Paul’s heated post-fight phone call with Ryan Garcia goes viral on social media

Jake Paul wasted no time creating more drama on social media after picking up another boxing win over Ryan Bourland on March 2.

Paul, who defeated Bourland by first-round TKO, was immediately called out by numerous fighters on social media following the fight, including Ryan Garcia. Garcia tweeted an angry message, claiming that he would 'end' the career of Paul and told 'The Problem Child' to contact his team.

Expand Tweet

One day after his win, Paul appeared on his YouTube podcast BS w/ Jake Paul to confront 'King Ryan' with a FaceTime conversation. During the exchange, both fighters claimed that they would beat the other while Paul told Garcia he was 'losing it,' referencing the latter's viral recent social media posts.

Paul told Garcia:

"F*** you, b****. I'll beat your a**, you know that... You lightweight... You little, bro. You got no balls. Ima put you back on the canvas like Tank [Gervonta Davis] did. I wouldn't be surprised if you put your balls on the internet right now, brother, you're losing it."

Expand Tweet

Garcia is currently booked to fight Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title on April 20, a matchup that is set up to be the biggest of the American boxer's career. Nevertheless, the upcoming bout hasn't stopped him from calling out other potential opponents on social media, telling Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he would welcome an MMA fight with UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.

As Paul suggested in the conversation, a fight between the two boxers appears unreasonable on paper due to the difference in weight. Paul has never weighed in below 183 pounds, while Garcia has not competed above the lightweight limit of 135 pounds to date.

View the full episode of BS with Jake Paul from Paul's YouTube channel below:

PFL middleweight Derek Brunson criticizes Jake Paul for fighting 'Uber driver' Ryan Bourland

Jake Paul improved his record to 9-1 on March 2, but largely did not impress any viewers as a large betting favorite. Interestingly, Ryan Garcia was not the only fighter to criticize Paul's performance and lack of a quality opponent, with former UFC middleweight veteran Derek Brunson posting a comedic skit in reaction to the fight.

Upon discovering Bourland's supposed profession as an Uber driver on his LinkedIn profile, Brunson posted a humorous video to his social media while calling out 'The Problem Child.'

Expand Tweet

In the aftermath of the fight, Paul did not mention Brunson's name despite being tagged in the post.