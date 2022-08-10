IMMAF announces athletes and teams for 2022 Youth World Championships

· 498 athletes from 41 nations

· 17 – 20 August 2022 – Abu Dhabi

· Watch live on immaf.tv

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) has announced the provisional list of athletes and national teams for its 2022 IMMAF Youth World Championships heading to Abu Dhabi from 17 to 20 August 2022. The event will be live streamed on immaf.tv from the jiu-jitsu Arena, Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by the UAE jiu-jitsu and MMA Federation, three categories of youth tournaments will be held under IMMAF Youth MMA Rules for 12 to 13-year-olds (Youth C), 14 to 15-year-olds (Youth B) and 16 to 17-year-olds (Youth A). The rule sets have been modified from the Unified Rules with respect to the developmental stage and safety of each age group as advised by IMMAF’s medical, coaching, and regulatory affairs committees. IMMAF does not permit head strikes for competitors under the age of 18.

498 athletes from 41 nations have registered to compete, a significant increase from the 2021 Youth Worlds that attracted 331 athletes from 23 nations to Bulgaria.

The standard will also increase as this year’s minimum technical level required of 14 to 17-year-olds will be “Orange” grade, while “Yellow” grade will remain the requirement for 12-13-year-olds.

See list of athletes by national team

See list of athletes by weight division

Registered athletes now need to meet grading requirements, pass medical preclearance, IMMAF’s eligibility process and pre-event weigh-ins to be entered into the tournament draw on 16 August, when the finalized list of competitors and first day matches will be announced.

Indian contingent

Team India will be taking 15 athletes to the UAE to represent the country.

Jagvi Pardeshi - Women's F: Youth C 37 kg (82 lbs)

Avani Naithani - Women's F: Youth C 40 kg (88 lbs)

Durgashree Gejjiganahalli Murthy - Women's F: Youth C 40 kg (88 lbs)

Aarya Choudhary - Women's F: Youth A Atomweight 47.7 kg (105 lbs)

Praggya P Khanikar - Women's F: Youth B 48 kg (106 lbs)

Theeksha Bharuni - Women's F: Youth C 52 kg (115 lbs)

Ayeera Chishti - Women's F: Youth A Strawweight 52.2 kg (115 lbs)

Tarshit Yalamanchili - Men's M: Youth A Strawweight 52.2 kg (115 lbs)

Aryan Raj - Men's M: Youth C 57 kg (126 lbs)

Akshita Shrivastava - Women's F: Youth B 57 kg (126 lbs)

Aranjot Kaur - Women's F: Youth A Bantamweight 61.2 kg (135 lbs)

Viwin Nithyanand - Men's M: Youth A Bantamweight 61.2 kg (135 lbs)

Chirag Sankar - Men's M: Youth A Featherweight 65.8 kg (145 lbs)

Palak Nag - Women's F: Youth A Lightweight 70.3 kg (155 lbs)

Zaid Bhat - Men's M: Youth B 72 kg (159 lbs)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew