"Impossible is not Senegalese" - Fans give 'Reug Reug' his due adulation following stunning world title win at ONE 169

Newly crowned ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Oumar Kane has expressed his gratefulness to everyone who supported him in his journey to reaching the peak of his professional career.

Kane eked out a split decision victory against Anatoly Malykhin in the main event of ONE 169 last Friday evening inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He recently posted a heartfelt Instagram post, where he published the best photos and videos from his showdown with Malykhin and wrote its caption with:

"Thank you all this is just the beginning you haven't seen the BEST of me. A young boy from small fishing city THIAROYE SUR MER in Senegal 🇸🇳 with inspiration to show the younger generation Africa and worldwide to always believe in your dreams and work hard and you can achieve anything."

It was 'Reug Reug's' fourth straight victory since his lone defeat at the hands of Kirill Grishenko in April 2021; thus, he was the first man ever to defeat the previously unbeaten Malykhin.

Due to his incredible showing in front of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, fans have rejoiced his triumph, especially users @amadou140103, @buuba_7, @daddy__ivy, @dayo_scofield, and @bijoubenet who sent their congratulatory messages through their comments:

"Impossible is not Senegalese 🇸🇳 ❤️🔥"

"Beating Marcus and malykhin all undefeated they still don't know what you achieved..."

"African gene"

"I'm Nigeria and I'm so proud of you.. I been following and I see the struggle..."

"Keep the title for more than 10 years, they will all want to snatch it away but you will face them InshAllah❤️❤️❤️🇸🇳"

Oumar Kane says that he has buried the hatchet with Anatoly Malykhin after their epic battle

The Black Panther Sports and Tripl3 MMA representative addressed his beef with 'Sladkiy' during his post-fight interview at ONE 169.

According to Kane, he and the Russian knockout artist are now past their differences after the intense build-up heading into their match by stating:

"Yes, we're friends now."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can relive all the action from ONE 169 via the free event replay.

