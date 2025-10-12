[In photos] Laura Sanko shares a sneak peek of her completed new home near her ranch

Laura Sanko recently shared a full preview of the new home she and her husband built close to their ranch.

Despite a short MMA career, Sanko has emerged as a major figure in the combat sports community. She became a key member of the UFC's media and broadcast team with her interviews and impressive analytic ability to read fights.

Sanko recently posted several Instagram stories, sharing clips of her new home near her ranch, which is both aesthetically pleasing and has incredible views.

Screenshots of Laura Sanko's social media story. [Images courtesy: @laura_sanko on Instagram]

Last year in December, a YouTube channel called One On One | MMA posted a documented video about Sanko offering her thoughts on the construction of her new home:

''We've owned this land since 2013 to build our dream house. The idea had been in our minds for quite a while. And a year ago, finally got construction underway. One of my favorite spots in the whole house is this four seasons room...is that we wanted to have as much of the outside connected to the inside.'' [0:33 of the video]

As for the MMA scene, Sanko called it quits after just one fight at Invicta 4, where she secured a second-round submission against Cassie Robb. Notably, in 2023, Sanko marked her debut as a UFC commentator at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak. She also made her pay-per-view debut as a color commentator at UFC 293.

Laura Sanko makes an announcement for UFC's upcoming pay-per-view card

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, MMA analyst Laura Sanko revealed that she is set to replace Joe Rogan for the commentary role at UFC 321 on Oct. 25 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi:

''I’m calling Abu Dhabi next, I’ve got a pay-per-view coming up. It’s just a different version of hard, the digging in, the tape on these guys is the hardest part...The reception was good but I know that every time I do a pay-per-view there’s a whole audience that isn’t used to hearing me. They only watch pay-per-views so there’s a lot of pressure to do it right and do my best...We did Mexico City together; Anik, DC and I.'' [21:14 of the interview]

UFC 321 will be headlined by a heavyweight title matchup between reigning champion Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.

