Inaugural atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee sides with boxing legend Mike Tyson in matchup against Jake Paul

Angela Lee knows who she'll be supporting for the dramatic matchup between boxing legend Mike Tyson and Internet personality Jake Paul on Friday.

The inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion has chosen 'Iron' Mike ahead of his eight-round heavyweight boxing match against the Youtuber-turned-boxer Paul at AT&T Arena in Texas.

Lee revealed her choice on Instagram while rocking one of Tyson's most iconic quotes.

She posted:

"When they ask me my opinion for tomorrow's fight... 👀🥊 #PaulTyson"

Bruno Pucci, Angela Lee's husband, even poked fun at his wife's social post complaining about why he couldn't find his t-shirt in his wardrobe:

"That's why I couldn't find my shirt 🤔," Pucci wrote in the comments section.

Paul and Tyson have been embroiled in a verbal spat dating back to 2023, and things hit nearly hit a crescendo when the former undisputed heavyweight world champion slapped the once Disney Channel actor in the card's weigh-ins.

While sensible fans believe the fight is nothing more than a glorified exhibition, the hype surrounding the match has been reaching astronomic levels due to Tyson and Paul's personalities.

Tyson is also 31 years older than the 27-year-old Paul, the largest age difference in a professional boxing match in recorded history.

Angela Lee tells fighters to make the most out of their prime and venture into opportunities outside of fighting

Angela Lee knows too well that fighting isn't a long career.

The 28-year-old announced her retirement in September 2023 during the ONE Fight Night 14 card in Singapore, ending a professional career that started in May 2015 when she was still in her teenage years.

In a podcast interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, Lee implored fighters to make the most out of their prime and explore other opportunities outside the cage.

She said:

"It's all they know. But it's like building the skill set and building opportunities for you. While you're in your prime. Afterwards, it is so important, you know, and I just wish more people kind of started planning and thinking about that."

Watch Lee's conversation with Johnson below:

