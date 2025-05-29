“Increase my strength” - Stamp Fairtex taking things easy in rehab after knee injury setback

Stamp Fairtex won't make the same mistakes in his second attempt to fully return from a serious injury. The former atomweight MMA world champion made the painful choice to relinquish her 26 pounds of gold after suffering a setback in her recovery from her surgically repaired left knee.

Ad

In her excitement to return to the Circle and do what she does best, Stamp rushed her rehabilitation and pushed her body way too far.

Learning from her faults, the Thai megastar is still remaining active but has promised to be more patient this time around. The promotion's first-ever three-sport world champion told ONE Championship:

"In the morning, I ride a bicycle because I can't run very well right now. I mostly kick the pads and weight training to increase my strength. I will try to focus on my recovery as best as I can, but I don't know if I'll be fully healed in time for fight day."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

After sitting out the entire 2024, Stamp was supposed to unify the atomweight MMA belts against Denice Zamboanga in the promotion's return to the United States in August.

That event has now been postponed to next year following Stamp's injury, while Zamboanga was elevated to undisputed atomweight world champion.

Stamp thanks loyal fans for sticking by her side through tough times

While Stamp has received criticism for her time away from fighting, she takes solace from the kindhearted words she received from her doting fans.

Ad

The former atomweight MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing world champion expressed her gratitude to her loyal followers who keep her inspired and motivated to overcome this rough stretch in her career.

Ad

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate told the South China Morning Post:

"Everyone has been supporting me, and they said they’d still be by my side, and they’re cheering me. I [am] really glad to hear that."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.