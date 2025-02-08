  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Incredible lineup" - Fans buzzing as Joe Rogan announces 'Fight Companion' lineup for this weekend's UFC 312

"Incredible lineup" - Fans buzzing as Joe Rogan announces 'Fight Companion' lineup for this weekend's UFC 312

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Feb 08, 2025 01:16 GMT
Fan reacts as Joe Rogan announces
Joe Rogan has announced the 'Fight Companion' lineup for this weekend's UFC 312. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

MMA fans have reacted to Joe Rogan's announcement of the 'Fight Companion' lineup for UFC 312, set to take place on February 8.

UFC 312, the second pay-per-view event of the year, is set to take place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. It will feature two title fights, with the main event seeing Dricus Du Plessis defend his middleweight title in a highly anticipated rematch against Sean Strickland following their clash at UFC 297.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili will put her strawweight belt on the line against undefeated contender Tatiana Suarez.

Rogan, who will not be part of the official commentary team for UFC 312, took to X to announce the lineup for his Fight Companion episode. The longtime commentator wrote:

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“We will be doing a #FightCompanion for this Saturdays @ufc #UFC312 with @mattserrabjj joining @brendanschaub @bryancallen and me. All live during the main PPV card on the PowerfulJRE @youtube channel. Joey Diaz was supposed to join us but he got a bad case of the flu and was advised not to fly for a couple months. We’ll get him back on in the future! I’m pumped for these fights!!.”

The announcement sparked reactions from several MMA enthusiasts, who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the lineup.

One fan praised Matt Serra's insights, writing:

“@joerogan, can't wait to see Matt Serra bring his classic fight insights and hilarious energy to the UFC companion.”

Another got excited to see the lineup, commenting:

“Incredible lineup.”

One user added:

“I love these shows. So fun. Especially with Eddie very little talk about the actual fights.”

Another wrote:

“I look forward to this more than the fights. Please do smelling salts to the blade theme.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions screenshots. [Sreenshot courtesy: @joerogan on X]
Fan reactions screenshots. [Sreenshot courtesy: @joerogan on X]

Michael Bisping reveals why Joe Rogan will not be present in the commentary team at UFC 312

In his recent appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast, Michael Bisping revealed that Joe Rogan does not like to travel outside the U.S. 'The Count' also asserted that he will be part of the commentary team for UFC 312.

Bisping said:

“He doesn’t want to travel anymore. So he only does pay-per-views and then if it’s like in Australia [such as UFC 312] I’ll be doing that one.
“But then they mix it up between me, Dominick Cruz and Paul Felder because we all want to do the pay-per-views because you know but they’ve got their team set. They’ve got Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier. You know what I mean if one of those can’t make it then they kick it down to the B-team.”

Check out Michael Bisping’s comments below (33:03):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी