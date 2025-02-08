MMA fans have reacted to Joe Rogan's announcement of the 'Fight Companion' lineup for UFC 312, set to take place on February 8.

UFC 312, the second pay-per-view event of the year, is set to take place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. It will feature two title fights, with the main event seeing Dricus Du Plessis defend his middleweight title in a highly anticipated rematch against Sean Strickland following their clash at UFC 297.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili will put her strawweight belt on the line against undefeated contender Tatiana Suarez.

Rogan, who will not be part of the official commentary team for UFC 312, took to X to announce the lineup for his Fight Companion episode. The longtime commentator wrote:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“We will be doing a #FightCompanion for this Saturdays @ufc #UFC312 with @mattserrabjj joining @brendanschaub @bryancallen and me. All live during the main PPV card on the PowerfulJRE @youtube channel. Joey Diaz was supposed to join us but he got a bad case of the flu and was advised not to fly for a couple months. We’ll get him back on in the future! I’m pumped for these fights!!.”

Expand Tweet

The announcement sparked reactions from several MMA enthusiasts, who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the lineup.

One fan praised Matt Serra's insights, writing:

“@joerogan, can't wait to see Matt Serra bring his classic fight insights and hilarious energy to the UFC companion.”

Another got excited to see the lineup, commenting:

“Incredible lineup.”

One user added:

“I love these shows. So fun. Especially with Eddie very little talk about the actual fights.”

Another wrote:

“I look forward to this more than the fights. Please do smelling salts to the blade theme.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions screenshots. [Sreenshot courtesy: @joerogan on X]

Michael Bisping reveals why Joe Rogan will not be present in the commentary team at UFC 312

In his recent appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast, Michael Bisping revealed that Joe Rogan does not like to travel outside the U.S. 'The Count' also asserted that he will be part of the commentary team for UFC 312.

Bisping said:

“He doesn’t want to travel anymore. So he only does pay-per-views and then if it’s like in Australia [such as UFC 312] I’ll be doing that one.

“But then they mix it up between me, Dominick Cruz and Paul Felder because we all want to do the pay-per-views because you know but they’ve got their team set. They’ve got Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier. You know what I mean if one of those can’t make it then they kick it down to the B-team.”

Check out Michael Bisping’s comments below (33:03):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.