Indian mixed martial arts sensation Ritu Phogat is quickly growing into one of Asia's most elite fighters.

The undefeated wrestler-turned-mixed martial artist opened the fight card of today's ONE Championship: Big Bang event held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, against Philippines' Jomary Torres. It took Ritu Phogat just four minutes to pick up a dominating ground-and-pound victory over her Filipino counterpart.

Ritu Phogat following her win over Jomary Torres

Heading into the fight, it was thought that Torres would give the undefeated Indian fighter a tough time inside the cage. Torres is a well-known Sambo practitioner and happens to be a very adept striker as well.

Ritu Phogat displayed a pure grappling masterclass

As the fight started, Torres looked dominant on the feet, landing a couple of hard shots on Ritu. Phogat retaliated with a nicely timed right cross but that didn't seem to do much damage as Torres kept moving forward.

Ritu Phogat sensed the danger of catching one of those vicious haymakers that Torres was throwing and immediately shot for the double-leg takedown and managed to secure it. Ritu soon acquired half mount but Torres managed to slip away, until The Indian Tigress managed to grab hold of her again. This time, Phogat made no mistake, landing switch elbows and completely dominating Torres from the top position.

The 26-year-old has set the stage on fire since her debut in MMA against Korea's Nam Hee Kim in November last year.

Phogat then went on to beat China's Chiao Chen Wu in February 2020. Her most recent victory came against Cambodia’s Nou Srey Pov at ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix in October. With today's win over Torres, Ritu Phogat extends her perfect record to 4-0.