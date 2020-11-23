Indian MMA sensation Ritu Phogat returns to action on December 4th

Indian mixed martial arts star Ritu Phogat will return to action at ONE: Big Bang on December 4th.

Phogat will be facing the Philippines' Jomary Torres in a women's atomweight contest to kick off the six-fight offering which takes place in Singapore.

The 26-year old Ritu Phogat will see action for the third time this year, as she looks to push her unbeaten MMA record to four wins and inch closer to the championship picture.

Standing opposite Phogat will be the Philippines' Torres, who hopes to end a five-fight winless streak.

Ritu Phogat's journey from the wrestling mats to the ONE circle

Coming from a family of wrestlers, Ritu Phogat was an Indian wrestling standout herself, winning gold in the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships and also bringing home medals in the 2017 Asian Championships and the 2017 Under-23 World Championships.

In 2019, Ritu Phogat made her mixed martial arts debut under the ONE Championship banner, defeating Nam Hee Kim via first-round TKO.

In 2020, Phogat returned to action by defeating Wu Chiao Chen by Unanimous Decision.

After a long layoff due to the pandemic, Phogat returned to action last October 30th, defeating Nou Srey Pov by second-round TKO.

Looking to improve her spotless record to four wins, Phogat faces Filipina Jomary Torres.

A win for Phogat will likely push her into the title picture and possibly even earn her a spot in the upcoming ONE women's atomweight tournament, which is expected to commence in 2021.

ONE's women's atomweight division will likely not have any world title fights soon, as the division's titleholder Angela Lee is expecting her first child and won't be back in action until next year.