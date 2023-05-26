Road to UFC 2 contender Sumit Kumar recently weighed in on Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley, who will go head-to-head for the bantamweight title at UFC 292 in August.

The Indian MMA fighter is set to feature in the second season of Road to UFC and will compete in the eight-man flyweight tournament. He will take on South Korea's Seung Guk Choi in the opening round this weekend.

In a recent pre-fight presser with Sony India, Sumit Kumar was asked if he had a favorite fighter currently competing in the UFC. The undefeated MMA prospect named Aljamain Sterling as his favorite, stating:

"My favorite fighter on the current UFC roster is Aljamain Sterling. I fight exactly like him."

Sumit Kumar was then asked to share his thoughts on the next bantamweight title challenger Sean O'Malley, to which he replied:

"I'm not very fond of Sean O'Malley. To be honest, he just doesn't sit well with me." (h/t Sportskeeda MMA)

New and exciting MMA prospects were discovered in the previous edition of the Road to UFC tournament. One of them was Anshul Jubli, the winner of an eight-man lightweight competition, who earned himself a UFC contract for his outstanding performance against Jeka Saragih in the finale.

Road to UFC 2 will commence on May 27 with the show's finale expected to take place sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Everything you need to know about Road to UFC season 2

The UFC's exciting Road to UFC 2 is set to kick off this weekend with the first rounds of the tournament scheduled to take place on May 27-28. The series will be the first live, broadcast event to take place at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, which is the world’s largest, state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility.

The tournament is a 'win to advance' style competition that will pave a path for Asia's top MMA prospects to earn a contract at the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion. The second installment of the tournament will feature men's flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions from various Asian nations like China, India, Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The opening round of the tournament will air in Asia primetime (GMT +8) on official broadcast partners. American and British fans can catch the tournament by buying a subscription to the Fight Pass app. Meanwhile, Indian fans can watch the tournament on Sony Ten 2 and the Sony Liv app.

Check out the opening round bouts scheduled for this weekend below:

