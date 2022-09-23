Injury-free Ritu Phogat ready to make epic comeback to the Circle

Ritu Phogat is too tough for her own good at times. The 24-year-old wrestling savant had a busy 2021, competing five times inside the Circle last year. Turns out, ‘The Indian Tigress’ almost won the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix while dealing with a nagging injury the entire time.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Phogat discussed the shoulder issue that put her on the mend for almost nine months.

“I had suffered this injury on my right shoulder during my amateur wrestling days. Last year, I had to fight with very little gap. The doctor asked me to take a rest, but it was not an option for me then. But after my last fight, I took some time off to rest and make a comeback.”

Ritu Phogat was just one win away from a world title shot against divisional queen Angela Lee after her stellar performances at the Grand Prix.

Using her excellent wrestling skills, the Evolve MMA representative easily disposed of Meng Bo in the quarterfinals. Phogat carried that momentum against Team Lakay’s Jenelyn Olsim, as she took home a unanimous decision victory after an intense three-round war.

This set the table for her biggest challenge yet, as she figured in a world title eliminator match versus the formidable Stamp Fairtex.

While Phogat was able to take down the two-sport world champion several times, Stamp came prepared and worked on submissions from her back. The Thai superstar caught her in a tight triangle choke in round two, which Phogat was able to stave off first.

However, Stamp beautifully transitioned into a straight armbar, leaving her no choice but to tap.

ONE fans haven’t seen Phogat since, as she took some much-needed time off to recuperate. ‘The Indian Tigress’ also made sure to shore up the holes in her game during her lengthy sabbatical.

Now healthy and ready to make a run for the 115-pound gold strap, Ritu Phogat will take on divisional newcomer Tiffany Teo at ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs Tawanchai on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

She added:

“I had taken some time off just so that I could get back to winning ways. I am up for this challenge, I have worked hard on my skills, and on September 29, I will show the world what I have improved.”

Ritu Phogat’s comeback trail begins with Tiffany Teo

Considering it's been nine months since she last fought, Ritu Phogat wants to remind her fellow atomweights that she’s still a force to be reckoned with.

However, her return fight won’t be a walk in the park. Teo, after all, has been around the block, with seven of her ten career wins taking place inside the Circle. As her moniker suggests, ‘No Chill’ lures her opponents to her hectic pace and has been known to finish fights both on the feet and on the ground.

Ritu Phogat, on the other hand, wants to pull off a statement victory to silence her doubters. She further told ONE Championship:

“Every fight is important for me, but this is even more crucial because I suffered a loss in my last match, and then I got injured too. My opponent is an experienced athlete. I am looking forward to this fight and want to make a good comeback.”

