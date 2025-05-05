  • home icon
  "Inoue saves 5 De Mayo" - Oscar De La Hoya, Shakur Stevenson, and others react as Naoya Inoue overcomes early scare to knock out Ramon Cardenas

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 05, 2025 05:52 GMT
Boxing world reacts to Naoya Inoue
Boxing world reacts to Naoya Inoue's victory over Ramon Cardenas. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Naoya Inoue's recent win against Ramon Cardenas has stirred the world of boxing. As such, it drew reactions from fans and a number of prominent personalities in the community.

After almost four years away, 'The Monster' returned to the United States for a boxing match. In his bout against Cardenas, Inoue risked his undisputed status in the junior featherweight division.

Despite facing adversities and tough challenges from Cardenas, the Japanese boxer successfully defended his titles with an eight-round TKO victory.

Check out the post below:

Many fight fans and netizens quickly shared their reactions to Inoue's impressive victory. Additionally, Oscar De La Hoya, CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, praised the Japanese boxer by writing:

"Inoue saves 5 De Mayo!!!!"
Meanwhile, WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson had mixed reactions on the fight as he wrote:

"Bad stoppage.. Great fight tho!!"

Others commented:

"One of the greatest fighters in the world, not a bad stoppage imo!"
"That guy is amazing what a fighter and Monster indeed congrats @naoyainoue_410 pound for pound greatness I just witnessed. 🥊🥊🔥🔥"
"He is truly the monster. He overcame adversity and his finished his opponent."
Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Naoya Inoue&#039;s recent victory. [Screenshots courtesy: @espn on X]
Fans' reaction to Naoya Inoue's recent victory. [Screenshots courtesy: @espn on X]

Naoya Inoue shares his thoughts on the early knockdown

Naoya Inoue is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of this modern era. 'The Monster' once again proved his durability by returning from an early knockout scarce against Ramon Cardenas.

During the post-fight interview, Inoue reflected on what was going through his mind when he took an early knockdown, saying:

"I was very surprised, but I was able to calmly put myself together... In the first round, I thought I had a pretty good distance. But, in the second round it kind of, got a little loose. And then, from thereafter, I made sure I didn't take that punch again."
Check out Naoya Inoue's comments via translator below (0:55):

Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
