Insane before-and-after photo of Valentina Scatizzi left blood-drenched by Dakota Ditcheva's brutal onslaught  

Valentina Scatizzi suffered a swollen eye in her fight against Dakota Ditcheva at PFL Europe 4 in Dublin, Ireland, this past weekend.

The fight between the two was to determine who would become the 2023 PFL Europe women's flyweight champion and $100,000 richer. The bout was rather one-sided for as long as it lasted as 'Dangerous' inflicted a lot of damage on her opponent and even caused significant swelling to the Italian's left eye.

The cage-side doctor had to evaluate the swollen eye of Valentina Scatizzi after the completion of the first round and concluded that she could not continue safely as her vision was hampered.

As a result, Dakota Ditcheva captured the PFL Europe women's flyweight championship via doctor's stoppage. PFL Europe's official Instagram page later took to the social media platform to share a before and after picture of Valentina Scatizzi following her bout against Ditcheve.

Is Dakota Ditcheva considered to be the next Ronda Rousey?

Earlier this year, Dakota Ditcheva sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani on his show, The MMA Hour, following her victory over Malin Hermansson via a rear-naked choke. During the interview, Ditcheva discussed a variety of topics and also opened up on the comparisons made between her and former UFC women's champion Ronda Rousey.

Ditcheva spoke about how Rousey has been someone she has looked up to since her early days, saying:

"Within my first few fights in MMA, amateur, like there were like some articles about me, you know, being the next Ronda Rousey and things like that. Ronda was quite a big person for me to look up to."

Currently, Dakota Ditcheva's record stands at 10-0 as a professional mixed martial artist. She had four amateur MMA bouts, going 4-0, before turning pro.

Ditcheva debuted under the PFL banner during the summer of 2022. Since then, she has competed inside the PFL smart cage four more times and has a hundred percent finishing rate.