Inside the ring and beyond: Incredible journey of boxing siblings Gabriela and Sebastian Fundora 

Sebastian Fundora and his sister Gabriela Fundora are both boxers and are doing really well in their professional careers.

In fact, the whole Fundora family is dedicated to the sport. Their father Freddy Sr., who also used to be a boxer, was born in Cuba and then moved to the United States at the age of 5.

For a long time, he has maintained a strict lifestyle in the household in order to instil discipline in his children and help them grow as professional athletes. His wife Monique also used to participate in the sport in the past.

The family is very tight-knit and do a lot of things together like cooking, working out and fun activities like singing karaoke. The two siblings share a close relationship and are always supportive of each other's career. One example of that is they are often part of the corner team when the other one is competing in a fight.

The two have also competed on the same card on one occasion. On October 8, 2022, 'The Towering Inferno' locked horns against Carlos Ocampo for the WBC interim middleweight title. The event was held at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

On the same card, 'Sweet Poison' went toe-to-toe against Naomi Arellano Reyes.

Ahead of the fight, the siblings did an interview with ESPN. During that conversation, Sebastian was asked for his thoughts on sharing future fight cards with his sister.

'The Towering Inferno' responded by saying:

"I wouldn't mind it. Of course, eventually she would probably like to fight on her own card. Right now, I'll give her whatever chance I can give her. I'll definitely give her the platform. There's so many people that want to [fight on my card], but I have my sister. I want to put my sister there."

Both siblings got their hands raised that night and scored unanimous decision victories over their respective opponents.

What do Sebastian Fundora's and Gabriela Fundora's boxing records look like?

Sebastian Fundora has been a part of 22 professional fights and has got his hand raised in 20 of them. 'The Towering Inferno' has 1 loss and 1 draw on his record as well. During this run, the 26-year-old has scored 13 knockout victories.

Gabriela Fundora, on the other hand, is currently undefeated as a professional boxer and holds a 13-0 record. 'Sweet Poison' has won 6 of her 13 fights via knockout.