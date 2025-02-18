Colby Covington is a former multi-time UFC welterweight title challenger and there is a lot of intrigue as to what could be next for the former interim titleholder in the UFC as he looks to rebound from a losing skid. The head coaches for the next season of The Ultimate Fighter recently pitched an intriguing idea for the return opponent of Covington in front of on-site media members at a recent press event.

The Ultimate Fighter season 33 coaches are Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen with this iteration of TUF involving two retired combatants with no coach vs. coach fight to transpire at the end of the show. 'DC' and Sonnen did collaborate on a recent concept that would see two fighters involved in their respective teams battling it out with one another once shooting wraps on TUF.

Cprmier asked Sonnen if it was the right time to pitch this idea they collaborated on and when 'The American Gangster' gave him the green light, Cormier said:

"I have Michael Chiesa on my coaching staff. Chael has Colby Covington on his coaching staff. Why don't they just fight and then Chael and I coach 'em? That's about as close as we would both get to going back in the octagon. So why don't those dudes just fight each other?"

Check the TUF 33 coaches discussing their Covington vs. Chiesa bout idea below:

Colby Covington gets called out by another welterweight peer for UFC 314

Colby Covington versus Michael Chiesa does make sense based on how Sonnen and Cormier outlined the situation. But considering his overall resume in the sport and brash persona, there are no shortage of combatants who want to get inside of the cage with Covington. One of these individuals is Michael 'Venom' Page who called out Colby Covington specifically for the UFC 314 card.

MVP put the 36-year-old in his proverbial crosshairs during an interview with The New York Post and felt a Covington clash would be a great fight for the Miami-based event on Apr. 12. There would be some synchronicity there as Page made his promotional debut in the Florida city beating Kevin Holland at UFC 299.

To that point, Page also stated in this referenced interview,

"My family is in Miami... Id love to return and go back there 100 percent. That's the one I'm definitely going to push for, whoever the opponent is."

