“Instant classic” - Fans look back at the star-making encounter between Rodtang, Jonathan Haggerty ahead of ONE 171, ONE 172

Before Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty step into separate high-stakes battles, fans get to relive the intensity of their electrifying rivalry in ONE Championship.

Ad

Building anticipation for their upcoming bouts, the world’s largest martial arts organization recently shared highlights from their first clash at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019:

Ad

Trending

That encounter saw Rodtang dethrone Haggerty via unanimous decision to claim the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Haggerty started strong, utilizing his reach and sharp front kicks to keep Rodtang at bay. But as the rounds progressed, the relentless Thai warrior turned up the pressure, dropping "The General" twice en route to a decision victory.

Fans hailed their showdown as an “instant classic,” flooding the comment section of the clip posted above:

Ad

Comments on Instagram

Their feud reignited at ONE: A New Tomorrow in January 2020, where Rodtang once again asserted his dominance — this time in emphatic fashion.

Ad

'The Iron Man' overwhelmed Haggerty with his signature relentless aggression, securing a third-round TKO with a barrage of brutal body shots.

Rodtang wasted no time setting the tone, sending Haggerty to the canvas with a punishing body shot in the opening round.

By the third, the Thai powerhouse had the Englishman on the ropes, scoring three consecutive knockdowns to seal the win and successfully defend his title.

Rodtang, Jonathan Haggerty to figure in separate high-profile matches

Years later, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty remain two of the biggest stars in the promotion, each playing a pivotal role in ONE’s next numbered events.

Ad

Rodtang is set to headline ONE 172 on March 23 at Japan’s iconic Saitama Super Arena, facing Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

Meanwhile, Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line against Wei Rui in the feature attraction of ONE 171 on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.