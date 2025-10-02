"Instant doctor stoppage the moment a knuckle touches him" - Fans fear for Nate Diaz as health condition is revealed during BKFC negotiations

David Feldman, the president of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), recently discussed the reasons behind Nate Diaz's failed potential move to their promotion. This revelation caught the attention of fans and sparked various reactions.'The Stockton Slugger' is a veteran MMA fighter with over a decade of experience in the UFC. After leaving the UFC in 2022, he has since competed in boxing matches. In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Feldman mentioned that Diaz was in talks with BKFC about joining their organization.The BKFC president also explained that the negotiations did not come to a successful conclusion due to Diaz's scar issues.&quot;We've talked to Nate Diaz a few times. He literally said, ‘Look, I have too much scar tissue for this right now... But I think if it were Conor McGregor on the other side of that ring, he would take it.&quot;Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @HappyPunch's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Instant doctor stoppage the moment a knuckle touches him.&quot;Others commented:&quot;He would be busted open quickly&quot;&quot;It’s a good point, dude would be pouring blood instantly&quot;&quot;I get it…those guys faces get scraped up pretty bad in bare knuckle fighting … short-term sport for sure&quot;&quot;His eyebrows got their own eyebrows from the cuts&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to the reason behind Nate Diaz's failed potential BKFC move. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]When Mike Perry discussed potential bare-knuckle fight against Nate DiazMike Perry is considered one of the standout fighters in BKFC. After his victory over Michael 'Venom' Page in August 2022, Perry shared his thoughts on why Nate Diaz would likely decline a potential fight against him in bare-knuckle boxing.In an interview with MMA Fighting, Perry explained:&quot;If [Diaz] wants to accept the challenge [and] challenge himself, he loves to box, I know he likes jiu-jitsu too, so I don't know if it's something that he would be fully interested in because, you know, without jiu-jitsu against me and just boxing, I don't know if he sees himself having a chance against me in the bare-knuckle boxing ring.&quot; [2:57 of the interview]Perry is currently set to make his return and face Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82 on Oct. 4. Meanwhile, Diaz has no fights scheduled as of now.