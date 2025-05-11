  • home icon
Interim bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane wants to recharge before stepping back inside the ONE Circle

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 11, 2025 08:29 GMT
[Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

After stacking bodies for the last year, Nabil Anane is ready for a break.

In January, the 6'4" Algerian-Thai sensation shocked the world with a stunning first-round knockout of Nico Carrillo to claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

The victory not only launched him from prospect to bona fide superstar, but it also set the stage for a rematch with the only man to have beaten him under the ONE banner—Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Two months later, Anane would deliver another sensational performance, besting 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE 172 in Japan to even their series at 1-1.

With all signs pointing towards a highly anticipated trilogy fight between the two, Anane is content to sit back and relax before gearing up for another go with Superlek on martial arts' biggest global stage. During an appearance on Nickynachat, Anane said:

"At the moment, I want some rest. I’m tired after all my fights. I want some rest. I want to rest first before thinking about my next fight."
After blasting through seven straight opponents, Anane has more than earned his time off.

Nabil Anane thrilled to even his series with Superlek at ONE 172 in Japan

Though the loss to Superlek came in his ONE Championship debut, it's a moment that Nabil Anane had been chomping at the bit to avenge for nearly two years.

Not only did he have the opportunity to do that inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena, but he accomplished his goal, righting the only wrong in his ONE run thus far. Speaking on his win over Superlek, Anane said:

"I'm happy, I'm very happy. To be honest, it's another one of my dreams, to win and get even with him. Just getting even and to have the chance to fight him."

No official announcements have been made regarding their inevitable threequel, but ONE Championship fans will be waiting with bated breath to find out when and where two of Muay Thai's most exciting strikers will throw hands for a third and final time.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

