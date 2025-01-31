Interim strawweight kickboxing world title tiff between Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A added to star-studded ONE 172 in Japan

Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will square off for the interim ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172.

Emanating from the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23, former ONE world champions Jonathan Di Bell and Sam-A will collide with the winner claiming interim strawweight kickboxing gold and setting the stage for a future clash with the division's undisputed titleholder Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

"Aiming for the CROWN 👑 Former ONE World Champions Sam-A and Jonathan Di Bella throw down for the ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Title in Japan on March 23 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang! Who earns a shot to unify the belts against Prajanchai?⁠"

It will be a first-ever meeting between the two generational superstars, as both men vie not only for an opportunity to once again become a ONE world champion but the set the stage for a rematch with Prajanchai, who holds wins over both Di Bella and Sam-A inside the Circle.

Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A are gunning for another crack at Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella goes into ONE 172 coming off a big win over Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 26 in December. It was a much-needed win for the Canadian-Italian after suffering his first career loss against Prajanchai six months prior.

As for Sam-A, the former two-division Muay Thai titleholder has seen a bit of a career resurgence in recent years, winning five of his last seven fights, including a vicious first-round KO against Akram Hamidi in September. He also picked up an impressive win over Zhang Peimian in kickboxing action at ONE 169, ending his 2024 on a high note.

Now, the 41-year-old will look to add another accolade to his resume and book a trilogy fight with Prajanchai — the only man to defeat him twice under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

