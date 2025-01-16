Internet erupts as Joe Rogan blames homeless people for L.A. fires, mocks climate change narrative: "It’s arson, you f***ing idiots"

Joe Rogan recently sent fans into a frenzy after claiming that the homeless were responsible for the Los Angeles fires and not climate change, as "liberals" say. The host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE) also claimed that the homeless were "more inclined" to light fires as an outlet for their anger.

In an episode of the JRE podcast with Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir (#2256), Rogan dismissed claims of climate change having an effect on the fires and slammed the "f**king idiots" who bought into that narrative. He said:

"This is your whining liberal, 'It's f*cking climate change, wake up.' No, it’s arson, you f*cking idiots... The homeless are doing it... They’re more inclined to use fire to get their anger out... You have 100,000 losers just camping on your street... What do you think is going to happen when there are people with $50M houses, and you’re camping out just a block away?... They’re looting people’s houses... Swarms of organized gangs are showing up."

After @AutismCapital shared a clip from the episode on X, fans flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

"I’ve long said that LA is Jozi with self-induced apartheid and it was only a matter of time before crime went to Jozi levels. Now it’s exceeded that level."

"Wow, this dude's a moron."

Joe Rogan slams California Governor Gavin Newsom for failing to prevent wildfires

Joe Rogan recently slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom for his alleged failure to prevent the Los Angeles wildfire crisis. He also slammed the California administration for spending $24 billion on the homeless population instead of investing it in preventing fires.

In an episode of the JRE podcast with Mel Gibson (#2254), Rogan claimed they didn't spend any money on fire prevention and said:

"We were just talking about the wildfire situation and how they spent $24 billion last year on homeless... What did they spend on preventing this wildfire? Zero! Zip!... The whole state is so poorly managed. It's so frustrating and confusing."

