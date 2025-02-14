Internet reacts as Joe Rogan sends scary warning to JRE fans about latest episode: "Took what was left of my mind and turned it into mash potatoes."

Joe Rogan recently promoted one of his latest podcast episodes with Mike Benz and issued a cold warning to fans who planned on watching the interview. Fans were quick to react, with many sharing their reaction to the episode on social media.

In an X post, Rogan shared a Spotify link for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast episode with Benz (JRE #2272) and warned fans not to watch it before sleeping, writing:

"This one is a BANGER. @mikebenzcyber returns with a deep dive into insane government corruption. Don’t watch this one right before you go to bed."

Fans soon flocked to the comments section of Rogan's post and shared their review of the episode.

One fan wrote:

"Dude, this episode took what was left of my mind and turned it into mash potatoes. So glad you had him back on man."

Another fan wrote:

"I need to listen to this at least two more times to understand just how much we've all been f**ked with."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @joerogan on X

Joe Rogan stresses the importance of government accountability over financial aid funds

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on USAID coming under scrutiny for alleged misappropriation of funds and highlighted the issue of government accountability.

Speaking to John Reeves in an episode of the JRE podcast (#2271), Rogan clarified that while it was good for America to financially back noble causes, there must be a way to prevent fraud and theft. He said:

"I hope that the good stuff from the USA could be picked back up, I hope that there's some stuff that can be reinstated, because I think there's genuine good that a lot of these non-profit organizations, a lot of people, genuinely good people are doing good work and it'd be good for us as a civilization to sponsor some of that."

He continued:

"But you gotta know like what's fraud, you know and how much of it is horses*it, and how much of it can you track. There's this guy Ian Carrol... He was saying somewhere in the neighborhood of 90% of this stuff that they're paying for doesn't even make it to where it is supposed to be going, that a lot of it just could be fraud."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (18:36):

