Internet reacts to PFL fighter "shooting his shot" at Dakota Ditcheva on Ariel Helwani's show 

Fans recently reacted to PFL fighter Thad Jean expressing his feelings for Dakota Ditcheva during an interview with Ariel Helwani on his show. Jean secured a first-round KO victory over Mukhamed Berkhamov at the PFL World Tournament 1 last week and used the post-fight interview to ask why Ditcheva wasn't in attendance.

During an interview with Helwani, Jean was asked about his post-fight comments and why he brought her up after his win. The undefeated PFL star replied:

"I think she's hot. I feel like a loser now just saying it and I've never actually spoken to her... No, I think she's hot... If I do get a chance and I do see her, I'm going to love her. I would love to get a chance to just talk to her and take her out, you know what I mean?"

After @arielhelwani shared a clip from the interview via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Can't fault him for shooting his shot."

Another fan wrote:

"Wingman Ariel for the win."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @arielhelwani on X

When UFC veteran lauded Dakota Ditcheva for her impressive skillset

Last December, UFC icon Dan Hardy shared his thoughts on Dakota Ditcheva and spoke about her fighting skills. Hardy praised Ditcheva for developing as an MMA fighter and claimed the PFL star had surpassed Ronda Rousey in that sense.

In an interview with Bloody Elbow, Hardy explained his viewpoint and claimed Ditcheva was a more well-rounded fighter than Rousey. He said:

"Ronda was a pioneer in martial arts, women's martial arts in particular, but the reason why she was so effective is because she was particularly overwhelming in one range, right? Like, she came in, she grabbed a hold of somebody, threw them to the floor, and wrenched their arm off. Whereas Dakota, over the last two years, has also shown that she's a fully well-rounded MMA fighter."

He continued:

"I think that's another thing that gives people a lot of confidence that she could compete with anyone in the world. She can grapple and stay safe if she hits the floor with a world-class jiu-jitsu player. And her takedown defense coupled with those Muay Thai knees could put anybody away. And she's also got the frame that's perfect for this weight class. I could make the argument right now that she could beat anybody in this weight class on the planet."

Catch Dan Hardy's comments below (6:19):

