Internet reacts to Sean O'Malley's message for fans who believe he's undeserving of Merab Dvalishvili rematch: "The only person that hurts is himself"

Sean O'Malley recently sent fans into a frenzy after sharing his reaction to those who didn't believe he deserved the Merab Dvalishvili title rematch. O'Malley is set to face Dvalishvili in a bantamweight title rematch at UFC 316 in June.

In their first outing at Noche UFC last year, 'The Machine' put on a wrestling clinic and dominated 'Suga' over five rounds to win the 135-pound title. After becoming champion, Dvalishvili defeated Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 and successfully defended his championship. However, O'Malley has been inactive and hasn't fought since last September.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, O'Malley shared his reaction to fans who weren't happy to see him secure an immediate title rematch and said:

"Don't watch. Saturday night, June 7, f**king watch your reality TV show. Don't watch the fight."

After @arielhelwani shared a clip from their interview on X, fans flocked to the comments section to share their reaction to O'Malley's comments.

One fan wrote:

"The only person that hurts is himself. Fans will save money and he’ll lose money on the PPV points."

Another fan wrote:

"Why do people pretend he’s a star? Listening to him talk is unbearable. He always sounds like he’s about to fall asleep."

Sean O'Malley thanks the UFC for giving him an opportunity to fight Merab Dvalishvili again

Sean O'Malley recently thanked the UFC for giving him the opportunity to avenge his title loss against Merab Dvalishvili and outlined how quickly the negotiations took place.

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, O'Malley revealed that he wasn't involved in a lengthy negotiation process and stated that he just wanted to fight Dvalishvili again. He said:

"I'm very grateful for the UFC giving me the rematch. I didn't really have much conversation with [them]. I did tell them that was really the only fight I was interested in... Not even the belt, it wasn't even I wanted the belt back, I wanted Merab. I wanted that fight back. And there wasn't much negotiation there, it was kinda like, 'Alright, let's do it'."

