"Inverted kimura escape was sick" - Fans stunned with Laura Sanko's latest sparring session as she silences follower about past MMA record

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on UFC analyst and commentator Laura Sanko's latest sparring session. Sanko recently took to Instagram and posted a video of herself training with two male sparring partners.

Under the post, a fan mocked Sanko, writing:

''Would you ever Complete, I'm actually expressed I thought you were just a pretty face, lmao (joking)''

Sanko replied:

''I fought a long time ago. I’m wayyyyy past those days''

The video quickly garnered a lot of attention, and fans soon flooded the comment section, expressing their admiration for the MMA media personality. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

''Lookin good girl''

''Inverted kimura escape was sick, vagner Rocha style''

You still got it... much respect

Did this guy win a competition or something

Sanko retired from professional mixed martial arts after just one fight at Invicta 4, where she submitted Cassie Robb in the second round. Since then, she has become one of the most recognizable faces of the UFC. She also frequently appears on ESPN as a UFC analyst.

Sanko debuted as a UFC commentator at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak on Feb. 4, 2023. Additionally, she made her pay-per-view debut at UFC 293 in September last year, becoming the first female to do so in the modern era of the UFC.

Laura Sanko's thoughts on Nate Diaz wanting to be on the UFC 306 card

Nate Diaz recently hinted on X that he might make his comeback at UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere on Sep. 14, the week of Mexican Independence Day. He wrote:

"I’ll be here f**k 300."

In a recent appearance on the former middleweight champion Michael Bisping's BELIEVE YOU ME Podcast, Laura Sanko gave her opinion on Diaz's return. She said:

''I love Nate but Nate's not fighting at the sphere, he's not even under UFC contract right now, like he's boxing Jorge Masvidal.''

Sanko added:

''I don't know who you would pair up Nate with that would make sense for Mexican Independence Day. Yes, I understand that he is Mexican-American, but you see, he's not coming back to the sphere. He's just having fun.''

