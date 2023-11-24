"Ireland is fed up of you and your type" - Conor McGregor lashes out at Irish government over mass stabbings and riot in Dublin

Conor McGregor has once again taken aim at the Irish government and their immigration laws, following yet another harrowing attack that occured in his home country.

Three children and two adults were stabbed at a school in the Irish capital yesterday, with all five requiring immediate treatment in hospital. One of the children was also left with serious injuries. It has been alleged that the attacker was an illegal immigrant, however their nationality has not been revealed by police.

Following the news, a group of at least 100 Irish people took to the streets to riot against the Government and their lack of action. This resulted in a stand-off between the protesters and the police, which saw flares and fireworks being set off as well as a bus and a police car being set on fire.

Conor McGregor then took to X to respond to a video of a member of the Irish government reacting to the situation. McGregor fiercely and passionately called on the government to reassess their immigration laws as he claimed people don't feel 'safe'. He wrote:

Blame anyone but themselves. Typical. Worthless you are Michaél. Worthless and spineless!...Zero action! Everything from our lax border with gravy train benefits, to our pitiful mental health services, to our country in flames is ON YOUR WATCH! And still no plan of action!! Where is our plan of action? What are we going to do to ensure this stops happening? How are we going to ensure this ceases to continue in our country? Ireland is fed up of you and YOUR TYPE."

Michael Bisping weighs in on Conor McGregor's 2024 return

Michael Bisping doesn't believe Conor McGregor will be able to hit the same heights of his career when he returns to the octagon next year.

The Irishman has been out of action since suffering a leg break during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in 2021. Three years later, it's expected McGregor will be fit and ready for a 2024 showdown against Michael Chandler.

During a recent interview with True Geordie, Bisping was asked about McGregor and his chances of success when he steps back into the cage. According to 'The Count', whilst Conor McGregor won't be the same fighter he was in 2015, he can still make a good account of himself and has plenty of options. Michael Bisping explained:

"If he really knuckles down, he can come back and give a good account of himself. I dont think he'll ever reach his prime again. Can he beat Michael Chandler? Sure. If he loses to Chandler, it doesn't really matter. If he beats him, he'll probably fight for the belt."

Catch Bisping's comments here (28:05):