Ireland's Prime Minister calls out Conor McGregor's remarks at the White House: "Do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day"

Ireland's Prime Minister Michael Martin called out former UFC double champion Conor McGregor after the latter's comments at the White House.

Ad

McGregor made an appearance in the White House on Monday and labeled America as a big brother to Ireland. 'The Notorious' asserted that the present government of Ireland was incapable of solving issues like illegal immigration.

McGregor has been out of competition for over three years now and has been vocal about the politics in his country. Speaking in the White House, McGregor said:

"We wish to be taken care of by the big bro. The United States should look after its little bro... I'm here to raise the issues that people of Ireland face... Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland and it's high time that America is what aware of what is going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that hs nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country... So, issues need to be addressed and the 40 million Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reacting to McGregor's remarks, the Prime Minister of Ireland said McGregor's remarks were wrong and said:

"St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship. Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland."

Ad

Check out Michael Martin's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Donald Trump recently praised Conor McGregor

U.S. President Donald Trump met with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Micheal Martin in the Oval Office last week.

Trump offered huge praise for Ireland's Conor McGregor during the meeting and said:

"I do happen to like your fighter. He's got the best tattoos I've ever seen. Conor's great, right? But you have a lot of great Irish fighters, actually. They're great fighters. I don't know what that is, but Ireland's always had a lot of good fighters. You know why? Because they're tough people. They're smart people and they're passionate people and they really have been over the years."

Ad

Check out Donald Trump's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.