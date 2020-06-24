Irene Aldana believes next win will guarantee title shot against Amanda Nunes

The #6 ranked Bantamweight contender faces Holly Holm on August 1st.

Could an impressive showing by Aldana persuade Amanda Nunes to hold off on her retirement?

Amanda Nunes v Germaine de Randamie

Amanda Nunes has done all she can in her UFC run and has established herself as the greatest women's Mixed Martial Artist in history. Still a two-division Champion, she recently became the first person in UFC history to successfully defend two Championships while holding them simultaneously - beating Felicia Spencer in a dominant, one-sided performance at UFC 250.

While she has been teasing retirement, there's one top name who's looking to dethrone the queen of the 135 and 145-pound Women's divisions - Irene Aldana. The #6 ranked Mexican Bantamweight is set to face Holly Holm in a headliner at UFC Fight Night on August 1st, 2020.

Irene Aldana believes she can get a shot at Amanda Nunes' title

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Aldana said that she believes a win over a former Champion in Holly Holm will put her in a prime position to be the next challenger to Amanda Nunes:

“I don’t know what type of plans they (UFC) have for me, but I think, me personally, this is a fight where it is very clear that I could be the next contender to the title, beating a former champion and defeating someone of the level of Ketlen Vieira, who I beat in December,” Aldana told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “So I’ve gone through big names. In 2019, I went through important fights and the fact that I’m facing Holly Holm, I think it’s very clear that I could be challenging for the title.”

While she respects the fact that Amanda Nunes has earned the right to retire, she believes that a dominant and impressive performance over Holly Holm could persuade Amanda Nunes to hold off on her retirement talks:

“Whatever decision Amanda takes it need to be respected,” Aldana told MMA Junkie. “She’s done a lot for the sport, and if she’s satisfied with that and wants to retire, that needs to be respected. The fact that she’s saying that there are no challenges in the division – I think that’s a wrong idea."

Aldana holds a record of 12-5, with her UFC record being 5-3. She may have lost her first two fights, but she's shown a lot of growth since then. Her last performance saw an impressive first-round knockout of Brazilian Ketlen Vieira with just nine seconds left for the buzzer.

Aldana started the sport late, at the age of 25. However, with her recent improvements, she has a high chance of defeating Holly Holm - a top name who has been inconsistent for four years now. Holm, however, is coming off a win over Raquel Pennington - the last woman to beat Aldana.

It's going to be an interesting match-up stylistically. Holly Holm is unlikely to get another crack at Amanda Nunes even if she wins, as the Brazilian finished her in just over four minutes when they fought last year.