Is Aleksei Oleinik going to retire after his bout at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan this weekend?

Aleksei Oleinik is already an MMA legend, with a professional record of 60 wins, 16 losses and one draw. However, the Russian might not be competing for much longer and has recently hinted at a possible retirement after facing Ilir Latifi at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan this weekend.

'The Boa Constrictor' was meant to end his MMA career against Jared Vanderaa at UFC 273. But after winning the bout via submission in round one, the Russian has seemingly had a change of heart and is now competing once again this weekend.

While speaking to TeleCom, Oleinik said this about his potential retirement announcement after taking on Ilir Latifi this weekend:

"I don't know. I am afraid I can't promise anything. My fight against Vanderaa was the last one, but as you see, I have my next bout in nine days."

Watch Oleinik in action here:

Aleksei Oleinik has stated that the UFC asked him for one more fight instead of retiring or taking a break from his career. However, the Russian is by no means overlooking the challenge of fighting somebody like Latifi.

While speaking about his opponent, Oleinik stated:

"Ilir Latifi is a seasoned fighter. He is not a man who gets confused, so I need to focus as much as possible and not count on his weakness."

What year did Aleksei Oleinik make his professional MMA debut?

As you can imagine, after competing 77 times within professional MMA, Aleksei Oleinik has been competing for a very long time. Oleinik began his journey back in 1996, beating Alexander Kruglenko in the Minamoto Cup 1996. 'The Boa Constrictor' managed to submit Kruglenko in the very first round.

Oleinik went on to fight in organizations such as M-1, KSW, ProFC and Bellator before joining the UFC in 2014. Once again, the Russian made a big impact on his debut, submitting Anthony Hamilton in the first round at UFC Fight Night 44: Swanson vs. Stephens.

Aleksei Oleinik got his first taste of a UFC pay-per-view card in 2017, which was his fifth bout in the organization. Oleinik took on Travis Browne at UFC 213 and managed to win via submission in round two despite being dropped by Browne during the contest.

