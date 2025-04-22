Is Alexander Volkanovski past his prime? Kiwi UFC 315 star dismisses "aging" allegations against 'The Great'

Alexander Volkanovski made history by being the first UFC fighter 35 or older to claim gold from 125-155 pounds. But any narrative that he might be slowing down with age is not something that one UFC 315 competitor can buy into.

Navajo Stirling gets in work alongside Volkanovski at City Kickboxing, and the former will look to show off his skills once again in May. Stirling will compete in Montreal at UFC 315 and looks to maintain his unbeaten professional MMA record when he takes on a veteran of nearly 20 pro MMA fights, Ivan Erslan.

During an interview with Home of Fight, when asked if the reigning UFC featherweight champion resembles an aging fighter, Stirling said,

"He's prime, man. Like, he pushes hard days, bro. I watch him train, I watch him do extras, and stuff like that. Man, he puts in the work, bro. Doesn't resemble like a guy aging. I think that's just what people put on you. All the curses and stuff, man, it's all superstitions."

Check out Navajo Stirling's thoughts on where Alexander Volkanovski is in his career below:

Alexander Volkanovski praised by former opponents for regaining UFC title

Alexander Volkanovski and his history-making accomplishment at UFC 314 drew the attention of not just fans and pundits, but former adversaries of Volk have also heaped praise on him. The 36-year-old became a two-time featherweight champion by besting Diego Lopes on points in their Miami main event matchup for the vacant belt.

The man in question, who caused the belt to be vacant, came out to refer to Volk as 'great' after regaining the belt. Ilia Topuria shouted out Alexander Volkanovski in that sense on the JRE MMA Show episode 166, and although he previously knocked out Volk to reclaim the 145-pound belt, Topuria stated [via Bloody Elbow],

"I was so happy for him [Volkanovski] this Saturday because he really deserves to get that title back."

The native of Australia also received a tip of the cap from Yair Rodriguez, who also won at UFC 314 in his fight vs. Patricio Pitbull. Volk previously finished Rodriguez to defend his featherweight strap. But in an interview with MMA Junkie post-UFC 314, Yair Rodriguez called Alexander Volkanovski the GOAT of 145 pounds and said his former opponent was among the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

