Is Amanda Nunes' wife Nina Nunes fighting in the UFC this weekend?

Yes, Nina Nunes will be facing Cynthia Calvillo at UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz this weekend.

'The Strina' is married to one of the greatest female fighters of all-time, Amanda Nunes, who will no doubt be there to support her wife during and after the bout in San Diego.

Nunes' opponent, Calvillo, is currently on a three-fight losing streak in the UFC and desperately needs a win to avoid risking her spot on the organization's roster. However, all three of her losses have come against high-level opponents in Andrea Lee, Jéssica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian.

Nunes has also struggled in her recent UFC outings and is currently on a two-fight losing streak in the organization. As with Calvillo, the defeats have been against tough opposition, with the American losing to Tatiana Suarez and Mackenzie Dern in back-to-back bouts.

'The Strina' will be moving up to the flyweight division this weekend after suffering consecutive defeats at strawweight. Calvillo is a natural flyweight, so will likely have a slight weight advantage during the fight, especially if the bout becomes a wrestling-based contest.

Both women will likely be feeling the pressure ahead of their clash at UFC San Diego this weekend. A loss for Cynthia Calvillo could put her UFC career in an awkward position, while Nunes will be hoping to avoid a similar fate.

What is Nina Nunes' current UFC record?

Nina Nunes currently has a UFC record of four wins and four losses. Whilst that doesn't sound great, the 36-year-old has faced some tough opposition since joining the UFC in 2014.

'The Strina' had a slow start to her UFC career, losing her first two bouts against Juliana Lima and Justine Kish. Nunes quickly bounced back and managed to string together four wins in a row.

Nina Nunes managed to beat Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger, Angela Hill, Randa Markos and Cláudia Gadelha. This impressive run of form earned the 36-year-old a difficult fight against Tatiana Suarez, which 'The Strina' lost via decision.

In her latest outing, Nunes took on Mackenzie Dern but lost in the very first round via submission. The 36-year-old now faces Cynthia Calvillo in the women's flyweight division, which is a must-win battle for both women.

