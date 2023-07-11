Is Andrew Tate secretly gay? Brother’s uncharacteristic remark raises fan speculation - “What happened in prison bruv”

Andrew Tate, known for his controversial and often misogynistic remarks, is now the subject of fan speculation regarding his sexuality.

In a recent tweet, Tate made a seemingly cryptic statement, writing:

"Lord, protect me from all addictions but her."

However, his brother Tristan interjected with a correction, replying:

"Him* 😅🍆🍆"

This unexpected response from Andrew Tate's brother has left fans questioning whether the self-proclaimed "Cobra Tate" is secretly gay.

One fan went so far as to ask:

"What happened in prison bruv? 🥴"

Another fan sarcastically commented,

"You never know these days 🤣"

Some fans couldn't help but wonder if Tristan knew something that others were unaware of:

"??Tristan, is there something you're not telling us?"

Check out the fans' reactions below:

In recent months, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been embroiled in a legal battle stemming from their arrest at their Bucharest residence in December 2022. Since then, they have been under house arrest, with their custody being transferred on March 31. However, their legal troubles continue as the Romanian court has extended their house arrest for an additional 30 days, keeping them confined within the boundaries of their residences until July 31, 2023.

Will Andrew Tate fight the Logan brothers?

Andrew Tate was eyeing lucrative boxing matches against the Paul brothers. However, his plans were abruptly halted when he was arrested in December 2022 on charges of human trafficking and rape.

The legal proceedings surrounding his case have cast uncertainty on the possibility of him stepping into the ring with either of the Paul brothers. In a recent interview on Anything Goes with James English, Tate expressed his disappointment, revealing that his imprisonment had disrupted the 'organized' boxing matches:

“It was all organized then I went to jail. This trial might last two or three years and then I’ll be 40, then it’s pretty much too late. At 36 I could still do it, I could still teach them all a lesson now. Fair play to them, they are young guys who are bringing life back into boxing and it’s good."

Check out Andrew Tate's interview below [1:29:00 mark]:

While he had aspirations to face off against the Paul brothers, the outcome of his trial and the passage of time may limit his opportunities. Only time will tell if Tate will have the chance to prove himself in the ring against these young boxing sensations.

