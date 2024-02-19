Is Brian Ortega dating? Here's all you need to know about the UFC star's private life and dating history

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega is set to return to action at UFC Fight Night 237 after a year-and-a-half layoff due to injury.

Ortega is booked to face Yair Rodriguez in a rematch of their bout from July of 2022. The first fight was previously cut short after 'T-City' suffered a dislocated shoulder in the first round, rendering him unable to continue.

The TKO loss to Rodriguez meant Ortega has suffered three defeats in his last five outings, also coming up short against Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski while trying to win the 145-pound title.

Ahead of his return to the octagon next weekend, many fans have been speculating about the 32-year-old's personal life.

Ortega previously dated UFC women's flyweight contender Tracy Cortez and the couple were even engaged. However, they called time on their relationship in early 2023 after more than two years of dating.

Expand Tweet

Their break up was very public and the two regularly traded jibes at one another on social media as fans also got involved. While specific details about the reason for their split haven't been revealed, many fans sided with Cortez and still regularly troll Ortega online.

After over a year since their break-up, it doesn't appear as though Ortega is dating anybody else yet.

While he might be keeping his personal life private due to the reaction to his split with Cortez, the California native has likely been focused on his recovery from injury.

Brian Ortega gives his thoughts on rematch bout against Yair Rodriguez

Ahead of his bout against Yair Rodriguez next weekend, Brian Ortega has given his thoughts on the fight and how it feels to return to action.

Aside from the shoulder injury he suffered in his first bout against Rodriguez, Ortega has often been criticized by fans for his inactivity. 'T-City' has only made three walks to the octagon since December 2018.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Ortega stated that he's happy he gets the chance to rematch 'El Pantera' and is excited at the prospect of being able to fight more regularly. He said:

"The stars aligned, after everything happened [in the first fight], but we both happen to be free. We accepted the fight, both said yes... Now to go in there and finish it, it's going to be good."

Catch Brian Ortega's comments here (0:59):