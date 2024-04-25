Is Canelo Alvarez a champion? A look at all the belts the Mexican has held over the years

Canelo Alvarez, the Mexican boxing sensation, is gearing up for his 65th professional fight against Jaime Munguia at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Munguia, with an impressive record of 43-0 and 34 knockouts, seeks to dethrone Alvarez and secure the biggest payday of his career.

The upcoming bout marks the first all-Mexican showdown for a title above 160 pounds, making it a historic event in boxing. However, before delving into this clash, let's look at 'Cinnamon's' illustrious championship career.

Is Canelo Alvarez a champion?

Canelo Alvarez boasts an impressive record of 60 wins, with only two defeats and two draws throughout his professional career. He has secured world championships in four weight classes, from light middleweight to light heavyweight.

This reign includes unified titles in three weight classes, solidifying his position as the undisputed champion. Additionally, Alvarez has held lineal titles in two weight divisions, a prestigious distinction in boxing.

Alvarez's crowning achievement came in 2021 when he became the first and only boxer to unify all four major super middleweight titles. This remarkable feat includes the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Championship, the World Boxing Council (WBC) title, the prestigious Ring magazine title, and both the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) belts.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: main card start time, and more

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia takes place on May 4 as the headliner match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Beyond the main event, the night promises a stacked card with intriguing matchups in the co-main event and undercard. Mario Barrios will defend his WBC interim welterweight title against Fabian Maidana, while Brandon Figueroa puts his WBC interim featherweight title up for grabs against Jessie Magdaleno.

The main card kicks off at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) for viewers in the U.S. and Canada. This translates to 2:00 AM the following day for those watching in the UK.

Canelo and Munguia are expected to enter the ring around midnight ET (5:00 AM UK time). However, it's important to note that these timings can vary depending on the length of the undercard fights.

For viewers in the US and Canada, the entire event will be streamed live on both DAZN PPV and Amazon Prime Video