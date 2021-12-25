Is Conor McGregor the only double champ in UFC history?

Conor McGregor became the first-ever double champion in UFC history when he beat Eddie Alvarez in November of 2016. However, since then three more fighters have earned 'champ-champ' status in the UFC.

Daniel Cormier was the second fighter after Conor McGregor to earn the coveted 'champ-champ' status. Cormier won the light-heavyweight championship in 2015, which he initially lost to Jon Jones in 2017. However, a positive drug test meant the latter was stripped off the title, which went back to 'DC'.

Daniel Cormier then proceeded to move up a weight class and challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in 2018. Cormier knocked out the Cleveland native to win the heavyweight title while still holding the light-heavyweight belt.

Amanda Nunes was the third fighter in the UFC and the first and only women's fighter till date to earn 'champ-champ' status. Nunes won the bantamweight title in 2016 after defeating Meisha Tate. She then kicked off an incredible run which led to a featherweight title bout against Cris Cyborg in 2018.

Nunes made light work of Cyborg and knocked her out in 51 seconds to forever etch her name as the third double-champ in UFC history.

The fourth and final fighter to have earned 'champ-champ' status is Henry Cejudo. Cejudo won the flyweight championship in 2018 after defeating Demetrious Johnson via split-decision. After defending his belt against TJ Dillashaw, 'Triple C' moved up in weight and went on to challenge Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight belt.

Henry Cejudo defeated Marlon Moraes in 2019 to become the fourth and only double champion in the history of the UFC.

How did Conor McGregor lose his UFC titles?

As soon as Conor Mcgregor became the first double champion in the history of the UFC, holding the featherweight and lightweight title belts, he was distracted by a mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Even though Conor McGregor never lost the titles he had earned, the UFC had to strip him off due to inactivity. McGregor returned to the UFC in an attempt to capture his lightweight title again in 2018 but failed to do so against then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

