Is Conor McGregor still fighting: How many fights does the Irishman have left on his UFC contract?

Back in November 2021, after once again losing to Dustin Poirier in the UFC, Conor McGregor revealed via social media that he still has two fights left on his contract with the organization. This means that despite his lack of fights in recent months, McGregor is still an active athlete on the UFC roster.

The Irishman now has a professional MMA record of 22 wins and just six losses, but many of his defeats have come after 2016. 'The Notorious' went unbeaten between 2010 and 2015 having suffered his first two defeats against Joe Duffy and Artemij Sitenkov.

In the UFC, McGregor has lost to Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier twice. It was after his latest defeat against 'The Diamond' that the Irishman announced he would like to stay with the UFC for life and that he also has two more fights on his existing contract:

"I have two fights left on my contract. I’d love to be with the UFC for life. I am the UFC! We shall see."

It's no secret that Conor McGregor has struggled to keep up with high-level opponents, boasting only one win over a still-active UFC fighter since 2016; that man being Nate Diaz.

Both Eddie Alvarez and Donald Cerrone no longer compete in the octagon, with Alvarez moving to ONE Championship and Cerrone retiring from the sport.

What happened to Artemij Sitenkov, the first fighter to beat Conor McGregor in professional MMA?

Back in 2008, during a regional MMA professional bout in Ireland, a young Conor McGregor suffered his first professional setback against Lithuanian journeyman Artemij Sitenkov.

Sitenkov was reported to have retired from professional MMA back in 2016. However, the Lithuanian returned in 2020 for his final bout against Tuomas Gronvall at CAGE 50. Sitenkov lost his return fight and finished his career with a record of 15 wins and 17 losses.

Watch McGregor face Artemij Sitenkov here:

Beating Conor McGregor didn't change the course of Sitenkov's career, with the fighter later selling the shorts he wore against McGregor for around $2,000.

It's quite common for household names to lose against relatively unknown fighters, but with 'The Notorious' being a megastar of the sport, the Lithuanian arguably beat one of the most famous fighters in history.

