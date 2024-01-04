"Is that your current weight?" - Michael Chandler's "177" post on X has fans confused

Following Conor McGregor's New Year's Eve fight announcement, fans have a lot of questions surrounding the International Fight Week headliner in June.

To celebrate the New Year, McGregor announced that he would be returning to the octagon to fight Michael Chandler on June 29. In his released video, McGregor also made two peculiar statements, claiming that the fight would headline International Fight Week and take place at 185 pounds. Chandler eagerly accepted the proposal, though fans were left with many questions.

On Jan. 4, after multiple tweets at McGregor expressing his excitement, Chandler added to fans' confusion with the tweet of the number '177.'

With no further explanation for the caption, the American mocked McGregor with a photo of the Irishman receiving a punch on the nose.

Due to the former title challenger's status as a lightweight, some fans believed that the '177' Chandler was referring to indicated his weight.

Though Chandler did not respond to the question, he was likely referring to the countdown until his fight date with McGregor. June 29 — the currently intended schedule date — is exactly 177 days away from Jan. 4.

Chandler did not respond to any comments under his post, further creating intrigue. Other fans continued to ridicule the fighter and predict a loss to McGregor.

Fans commented:

"Y'all just fight at heavyweight and let's call it a day"

"Chandler, you're gonna get smoked bro haha. Welcome to the Conor show"

"Does 'making weight' mean that you can't be under the weight too? Or just not above?"

"Congrats on securing a brief, under 5 minute cameo in The McGregor Forever sequel coming @netflix 2025"

What weight are Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor fighting at?

After Conor McGregor announced his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler on social media, fans began questioning the state of the supposed matchup.

While the two lightweights have been linked to each other for a while, the matchup was seemingly confirmed by McGregor in an announcement video. However, the UFC has yet to officially announce the fight themselves or put the fight/event on their website.

In one of the most questionable claims in the announcement, McGregor claimed the fight would be at middleweight, to which Chandler accepted. Without an official announcement from the UFC, the fight appears to have occurred at the 185-pound limit.